Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRO. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

