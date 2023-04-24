Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Increased to GBX 153 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 146 ($1.81) to GBX 153 ($1.89) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of MAKSY stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.17. 8,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,684. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

