Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $14.29 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,195. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

