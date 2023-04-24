Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $20.33 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after buying an additional 206,370 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,264,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 59,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

