Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,058. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

