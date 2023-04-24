Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires 2,143 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawkins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,167. The company has a market capitalization of $902.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.87 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. Analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

