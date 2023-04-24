Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 458 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WEX by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WEX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.06. The stock had a trading volume of 141,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

