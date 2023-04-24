Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 4,966 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.25% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,654. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.