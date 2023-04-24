Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up 1.1% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.71% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of IAK stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $87.22. 35,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $95.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

