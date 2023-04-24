Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,705,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.36. 521,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,167. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.68. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

