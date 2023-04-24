Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 1,638 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

NWL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. 1,180,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.70.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.