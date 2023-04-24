McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $131,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 1,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 20,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.87. 1,020,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.78 and its 200 day moving average is $268.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $293.43.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.81.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

