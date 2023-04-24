Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 245,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 299.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,072. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.