Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of NICE worth $17,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NICE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in NICE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 480,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.12. 83,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average is $203.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.38.

NICE Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.