Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $80.99 Million Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,199,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 129,325 shares during the quarter. ICL Group accounts for 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.87% of ICL Group worth $80,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,849,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ICL Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ICL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. 327,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,668. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

