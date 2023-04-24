Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 2.31% of Radware worth $20,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Radware by 219.1% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 927,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Radware by 68.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,510,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 614,552 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Radware by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 324,119 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,892,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,278 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Radware Stock Down 2.4 %

RDWR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. 52,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,687. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.87 million, a PE ratio of -2,099.00, a P/E/G ratio of 322.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Stories

