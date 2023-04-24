Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,588 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $45,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,797 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,425,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 888,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,367,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 91,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,328,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 204,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

MCHI traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.30. 1,793,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

