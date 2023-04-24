Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 2,395 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,602,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.45% of Varonis Systems worth $38,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after acquiring an additional 911,611 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after buying an additional 772,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $16,429,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 607.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 517,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $13,037,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

VRNS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,879. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

