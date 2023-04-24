Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 665 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 6.99% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $31,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 174,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,193.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,615,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 171,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

KBA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,905. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $459.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

About KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

