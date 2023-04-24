Mercer International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 10,001 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12,722% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Mercer International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 332,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $583.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Articles

