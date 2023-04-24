Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.91

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.91 and last traded at $78.91, with a volume of 6467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after acquiring an additional 508,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

