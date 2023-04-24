MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 719,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 7.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 632,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.