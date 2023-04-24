MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TMGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.70. The company had a trading volume of 64,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $175.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.81.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

