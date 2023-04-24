MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE ALB traded up $9.35 on Monday, hitting $183.10. 2,619,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.