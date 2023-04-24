MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $461,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. 111,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

