Michele M. Meyers Sells 7,438 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $75,644.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 251,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,345.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. 676,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,883. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $137,598,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Coursera by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 545,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coursera by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 133.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 458,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coursera by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 315,762 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coursera Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

