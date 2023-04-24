Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 909.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $163.60. The stock had a trading volume of 953,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $242.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

