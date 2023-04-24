Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $99.43. 4,782,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,342,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.