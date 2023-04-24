Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.41. 1,192,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,513. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

