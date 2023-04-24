Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $28,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

EWG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 427,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

