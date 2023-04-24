Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $751,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.12. 177,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.