Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,168. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

