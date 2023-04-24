Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.15. 1,985,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,722. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

