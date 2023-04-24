Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Takes $77,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded up $11.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $462.70. 641,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $472.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.12.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

