Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.0 %

ENB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 745,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,549. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

