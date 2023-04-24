Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. 8,541,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,120,172. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $238.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

