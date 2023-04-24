Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $3,305,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APD traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.14. 100,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,345. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

