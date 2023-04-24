Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,125. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

