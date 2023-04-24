Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 245,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,327,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,087,021. The company has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

