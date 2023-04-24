Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 4,871 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.95. 446,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

