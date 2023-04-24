Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.88. 4,612,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,261,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $225.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.