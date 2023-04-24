Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.13. 874,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day moving average of $230.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.