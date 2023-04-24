Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $506.90. 286,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,843. The stock has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $570.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.35.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

