Mizuho Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $72.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.