Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading Down 6.1%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 11,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 24,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondee by 6.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

