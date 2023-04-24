Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after buying an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $92,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.68. 2,131,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile



Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

