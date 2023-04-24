Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $13.28 Million Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,143 shares during the quarter. Bancolombia comprises 11.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Bancolombia were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 47.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bancolombia Stock Performance
CIB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 159,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $45.98.
Bancolombia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7332 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 42.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancolombia (CIB)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.