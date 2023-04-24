Moneda USA Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Moneda USA Inc. cut its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,271 shares during the quarter. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. accounts for 2.9% of Moneda USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moneda USA Inc. owned about 0.07% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 51.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,444,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 1,175,032 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 30,955,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2,240.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 439,668 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 422,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,912. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.22). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 55.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $972.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.