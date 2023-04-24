Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,173.45

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,173.45 ($14.52) and last traded at GBX 1,773.84 ($21.95), with a volume of 42103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,768 ($21.88).
Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,711.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The firm has a market cap of £841.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,360.00, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.37.
Morgan Sindall Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 68 ($0.84) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $33.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,769.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
