Morgan Stanley Cuts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $31.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $24.00 on Thursday. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

